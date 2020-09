Donald Trump sued by his lesbian niece Mary after ‘cheating’ her out of tens of millions of dollars Friday, 25 September 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Donald Trump is being sued for fraud by his niece Mary Trump, who claims her uncle and his siblings deliberately cheated her out of tens of millions of dollars. The lawsuit filed in State Supreme Court in Manhattan on Thursday (September 24) includes multiple claims of fraud, concealment and civil conspiracy, among a... 👓 View full article