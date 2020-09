Philip J Taylor Covid-19: Leeds to face new lockdown restrictions from midnight https://t.co/uTfFQxJ3AE 20 minutes ago

☆Société Mattachine☆ Rebels without a pause Cardiff and Swansea will be subject to local lockdowns, the Welsh government has announced, as Leeds is likely to f… https://t.co/118CoFdVEv 1 hour ago

juliefurnell @LeedsUniAHC @LeedsUniEnglish Honestly, don't go to Leeds - they promised my daughter face to face seminars as she… https://t.co/txIaeEhuWO 1 day ago

🕷Abigail - Wear a Mask RT @abigail_energy: Is this a new Covid version of Sesame Street? Today’s lockdown is brought to you by the letter L. https://t.co/OXGFUj2… 6 days ago

James Phillips @j_d_r63 @Marie_0612 Here is where London is mentioned as part of a potential lockdown. https://t.co/J2v7iulC70 A… https://t.co/OXgQOr5uln 1 week ago

🕷Abigail - Wear a Mask Is this a new Covid version of Sesame Street? Today’s lockdown is brought to you by the letter L. https://t.co/OXGFUj2G4n 1 week ago