Terror investigation launched after two wounded in Paris knife attack

Belfast Telegraph Friday, 25 September 2020 ()
France’s counter-terrorism prosecutor’s office has opened an investigation into a knife attack near the former offices of satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo that wounded at least two people.
Video Credit: Newsflare - Published
News video: Gun-wielding police approach man during manhunt after knife attack in Paris

Gun-wielding police approach man during manhunt after knife attack in Paris 00:17

 Police have been seen approaching man in Paris amid the knife attack that has injured at least four people. Footage filmed by César Amalou on Boulevard Richard-Lenoir shows a man being approached by gun-wielding officers while holding his hands in the air. A knife attack close to the former...

