Terror investigation launched after two wounded in Paris knife attack
Friday, 25 September 2020 () France’s counter-terrorism prosecutor’s office has opened an investigation into a knife attack near the former offices of satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo that wounded at least two people.
Police have been seen approaching man in Paris amid the knife attack that has injured at least four people.
Footage filmed by César Amalou on Boulevard Richard-Lenoir shows a man being approached by gun-wielding officers while holding his hands in the air.
A knife attack close to the former...
