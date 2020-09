Paloma Faith announces new album and Brighton gig Friday, 25 September 2020 ( 16 minutes ago )

Paloma Faith will be performing at the Brighton Centre on Saturday 16th October 2021 as part of a 26 date tour for September – October 2021. Tickets go on general sale on Friday 2nd October 2020 at 10am priced from £39.50. Brighton Centre Box Office: 0844 8471515 / www.brightoncentre.co.uk Pal... 👓 View full article

