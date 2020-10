You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources New York Launches App To Track COVID-19 Cases As Positivity Rate Continues To Rise



Gov. Andrew Cuomo says there's a 6.5% positivity rate in 20 coronavirus hot spots, a full percentage point increase overnight. It comes as New York and New Jersey have launched a new app to help flag.. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 03:06 Published 5 hours ago Health Officials Monitoring 4 COVID-19 Clusters In Brooklyn, Queens



The city deployed mobile testing units to 10 neighborhoods where health officials say COVID-19 cases are growing at an alarming rate. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 00:30 Published 10 hours ago Coronavirus Infections on the Rise in New York City



In New York City, COVID-19 infections are on the rise with a daily rate increase over 3 percent — the highest since the onset of the pandemic. Now, city officials are weighing the risks of reclosing.. Credit: Cheddar Inc. Duration: 06:40 Published 10 hours ago

Tweets about this