Manchester City v Leicester City

BBC Local News Friday, 25 September 2020 ()
BBC Local News: Manchester -- Preview followed by live coverage of Sunday's Premier League game between Manchester City and Leicester City.
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Premier League round-up: Liverpool see off Chelsea as Man City start with a win

Premier League round-up: Liverpool see off Chelsea as Man City start with a win 02:01

 A look back at the Premier League's opening weekend as Liverpool capitalise onChelsea errors to make it two wins from two. Their main title rivalsManchester City overcame a tricky task at Wolves to get off the mark with awin, but there was no such luck for Manchester United, who were stunned...

Wolves 1-3 Man City: Press conference with Pep Guardiola [Video]

Wolves 1-3 Man City: Press conference with Pep Guardiola

Post-match press conference with Man City manager Pep Guardiola after hisside's 3-1 victory against Wolves at the Molineux Stadium. City impressed inthe win as Kevin De Bruyne, Phil Foden and Gabriel..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:39Published
Premier League match preview: Wolves v Man City [Video]

Premier League match preview: Wolves v Man City

An in-depth match preview of the upcoming Premier League clash between Wolvesand Man City.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:14Published
Pep Guardiola on almost signing Messi [Video]

Pep Guardiola on almost signing Messi

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola responds to claims of his side almostsigning Lionel Messi and their record goalscorer Sergio Aguero missingMonday’s Premier League season opener at Wolves.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:47Published

Manchester City have just 13 fit senior players, Pep Guardiola says

 Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola claims to have just 13 fit senior players available for Sunday’s clash with Leicester.
Belfast Telegraph

Press conference live: Rodgers on transfers, Ndidi injury, Man City

Press conference live: Rodgers on transfers, Ndidi injury, Man City Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers speaks to the media on Friday afternoon to preview his side's Premier League clash with Manchester City at the Etihad...
Leicester Mercury

Man City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan tests positive for coronavirus ahead of Premier League opener vs Wolves and will self-isolate

 Man City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan has tested positive for coronavirus, the club have confirmed. The 29-year-old will now self-isolate for ten days, which will...
talkSPORT


