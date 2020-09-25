Manchester City v Leicester City

A look back at the Premier League's opening weekend as Liverpool capitalise onChelsea errors to make it two wins from two. Their main title rivalsManchester City overcame a tricky task at Wolves to get off the mark with awin, but there was no such luck for Manchester United, who were stunned...
Post-match press conference with Man City manager Pep Guardiola after hisside's 3-1 victory against Wolves at the Molineux Stadium. City impressed inthe win as Kevin De Bruyne, Phil Foden and Gabriel..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:39Published