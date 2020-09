You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources NSC announces bachelor's degree program in data science



Nevada State College has announced a bachelor's degree program in data science, becoming the first higher education campus in the state to offer that degree type. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:25 Published 2 weeks ago The red sky over San Francisco



We want to show you some more video showing how orange the sky looked in San Francisco. It looks more like mars. This was caused by smoke from the nearby bear fire. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:39 Published 2 weeks ago announces new Las Vegas dates for 2021 show



The National Association of Broadcasters has announced new dates for its 2021 show in Las Vegas. The show is normally held in April of each year. Next year, it will take place Oct. 9-13, 2021. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:24 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this