Actors Victoria Hamilton and Alison Steadman on starring in Doctor Foster spin-off series Life Saturday, 26 September 2020 ( 25 minutes ago )

Let's admit it: we don't like watching TV shows about people who have everything all figured out. We like seeing characters with messy lives, who we can relate to. Let's admit it: we don't like watching TV shows about people who have everything all figured out. We like seeing characters with messy lives, who we can relate to. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this