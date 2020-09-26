|
Donald Trump to nominate staunchly anti-LGBT+ Roman Catholic Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court
Saturday, 26 September 2020 ()
Donald Trump is expected to nominate the staunchly anti-LGBT+ Roman Catholic judge Amy Coney Barrett today (September 26) to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the US Supreme Court. According to CBS, “multiple sources involved in or familiar with the selection process” have confirmed that federal appeals judge Amy...
