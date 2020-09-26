Global  
 

Donald Trump to nominate staunchly anti-LGBT+ Roman Catholic Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court

PinkNews Saturday, 26 September 2020 ()
Donald Trump is expected to nominate the staunchly anti-LGBT+ Roman Catholic judge Amy Coney Barrett today (September 26) to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the US Supreme Court. According to CBS, “multiple sources involved in or familiar with the selection process” have confirmed that federal appeals judge Amy...
News video: President Trump To Announce Supreme Court Nominee

President Trump To Announce Supreme Court Nominee 02:08

 President Donald Trump is expected to announce Judge Amy Coney Barrett as his Supreme Court nominee at 5 p.m. Saturday.

