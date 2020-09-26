Global  
 

Game of Thrones stars Kit Harington and Rose Leslie expecting first child

Daily Record Saturday, 26 September 2020 ()
Game of Thrones stars Kit Harington and Rose Leslie expecting first childThe Aberdeen-born actress, 33, revealed her blossoming baby bump in a magazine shoot.
