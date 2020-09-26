Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Let university students go home for Christmas, Labour urges Government

Belfast Telegraph Saturday, 26 September 2020 ()
University students must be allowed to return home to their families at Christmas, Labour has said, amid fears that coronavirus outbreaks could keep young people in halls when term ends.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

University Of Colorado Boulder Urges Students To Quarantine [Video]

University Of Colorado Boulder Urges Students To Quarantine

This after the number of coronavirus cases spiked since students returned to campus.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 02:39Published
Universities face return of students [Video]

Universities face return of students

As the new "rule of six" begins in the UK, so does a new term for thousands ofuniversity students. Universities are taking precautions to ensure socialdistancing is followed, but as a result there is a..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:45Published
Thai students continue protests against country's military government [Video]

Thai students continue protests against country's military government

Hundreds of university students protested against the government in Chiang Mai, northern Thailand, as anger grows towards the establishment. The college youngsters were joined by disaffected locals..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 03:17Published

Tweets about this