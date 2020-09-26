Let university students go home for Christmas, Labour urges Government
Saturday, 26 September 2020 () University students must be allowed to return home to their families at Christmas, Labour has said, amid fears that coronavirus outbreaks could keep young people in halls when term ends.
As the new "rule of six" begins in the UK, so does a new term for thousands ofuniversity students. Universities are taking precautions to ensure socialdistancing is followed, but as a result there is a..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:45Published