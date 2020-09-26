Covid-19 in the UK: How many coronavirus cases are there in your area?

Budi RT @CNBC: Google just announced a new feature in Google Maps that will show you how many Covid-19 cases there are in your area. @robotodd e… 24 seconds ago Kathryn A. Wolfe RT @SusanBEdelman: The number of NYC schools where staffers have tested positive for COVID has risen to 150, including 108 where infected s… 2 minutes ago Julie Perry RT @NNUBonnie: 🗣️ "ONE cough can send 3️⃣ ,0️⃣ 0️⃣ 0️⃣ droplets into the air, one droplet can contain millions of coronavirus particles."… 5 minutes ago