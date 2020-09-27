Breonna Taylor protesters march for fourth straight night
Sunday, 27 September 2020 () A diverse crowd of hundreds marched in Louisville’s streets chanting “Black Lives Matter” on Saturday night, the fourth night of protests after a grand jury declined to charge officers in the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor.
A group of Black Lives Matter protesters from Manteca marched around the California State Capitol in downtown Sacramento on Saturday morning as a result of the Breonna Taylor grand jury decision., and..
