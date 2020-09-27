What coronavirus rules say you can and can't do in England from tomorrow
2 days ago) Over the past week it's been all change in England, as a new 10pm lockdown curfew came into place for bars and restaurants
On 28 September, new rules make self-isolating a legal requirement in England. Anyone who tests positive for coronavirus or has symptoms must quarantine for 10 days, while members of their household or people who have been in close contact with an infected person must self-isolate for 14 days. Fines...
