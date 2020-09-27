Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

French Open: Andy Murray 'won't brush aside' heavy loss to Stan Wawrinka

BBC Local News Sunday, 27 September 2020 ()
BBC Local News: Tayside and Central Scotland -- Andy Murray says he will not "just brush aside" a comprehensive defeat by Stan Wawrinka in the French Open first round.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Published
News video: Players practice at Roland Garros ahead of French Open

Players practice at Roland Garros ahead of French Open 03:24

 Alexander Zverev, Stan Wawrinka, Andy Murray and Angelique Kerber are among the players preparing for the French Open on the Philippe-Chartier.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Nadal Targets 13th French Open Title? [Video]

Nadal Targets 13th French Open Title?

Rafael Nadal is chasing his 13th French Open title. Novak Djokovic, the world #1 and a top contender in the tournament, is also a contender for the Open. Nadal has an unparalleled record at..

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:36Published
Leconte pleased with Murray return [Video]

Leconte pleased with Murray return

Henri Leconte is pleased to see Andy Murray back at Roland Garros and hopes he does well in the French Open.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:07Published

Related news from verified sources

Murray to play Wawrinka, Konta to face Gauff at French Open

 Andy Murray will play Stan Wawrinka in the French Open first round and British number one Johanna Konta takes on Coco Gauff.
BBC News

French Open: Andy Murray v Stan Wawrinka & Johanna Konta v Coco Gauff on day one

 The opening day of the French Open sees three Britons - Andy Murray, Johanna Konta and Dan Evans - playing at Roland Garros.
BBC News

French Open Sets Marquee Matchups but Virus Still Looms

 Stan Wawrinka and Andy Murray are scheduled to play in Round 1, three years after they met in a French Open semifinal. But new government restrictions may hinder...
NYTimes.com


Tweets about this