|
|
|
French Open: Andy Murray 'won't brush aside' heavy loss to Stan Wawrinka
Sunday, 27 September 2020 ()
BBC Local News: Tayside and Central Scotland -- Andy Murray says he will not "just brush aside" a comprehensive defeat by Stan Wawrinka in the French Open first round.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
|
Nadal Targets 13th French Open Title?
Rafael Nadal is chasing his 13th French Open title. Novak Djokovic, the world #1 and a top contender in the tournament, is also a contender for the Open. Nadal has an unparalleled record at..
Credit: Wochit Tech Duration: 00:36Published
|
Leconte pleased with Murray return
Henri Leconte is pleased to see Andy Murray back at Roland Garros and hopes he does well in the French Open.
Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 01:07Published
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this
|