You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Boris Johnson calls for unity amid global pandemic



Prime Minister Boris Johnson addresses the UN General Assembly, calling fornations to come together to overcome the coronavirus pandemic. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:40 Published 2 days ago Boris Johnson visits police as chancellor delivers statement



Boris Johnson chose to visit a police training centre in Northamptonshire today instead of attending his chancellor's major announcement in the House of Commons. Downing Street denied speculation about.. Credit: ODN Duration: 01:53 Published 4 days ago Prime Minister Boris Johnson has a suspected stomach rumble during live televised speech



During the prime minister’s televised speech, addressing to the nation and relaying the latest lockdown restrictions. It appears that Boris Johnson may had missed his evening snack as members of the.. Credit: Yahoo News Duration: 00:41 Published 5 days ago

Tweets about this