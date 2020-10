Declan Drysdale: Gillingham sign defender from Coventry City on loan Monday, 28 September 2020 ( 1 week ago )

BBC Local News: Kent -- Gillingham sign young defender Declan Drysdale on a season-long loan from Championship side Coventry City. 👓 View full article

