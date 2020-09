Jacqueline Jossa shows her real body after hitting back at 'plus-size' label Monday, 28 September 2020 ( 7 hours ago )

'Queen of the Jungle' Jacqueline Jossa posed in a brown two-piece in her latest advert for her fake tan range after rejecting being labelled 'plus-size'. 'Queen of the Jungle' Jacqueline Jossa posed in a brown two-piece in her latest advert for her fake tan range after rejecting being labelled 'plus-size'. πŸ‘“ View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Miri 'Kroshka' Teixeira Not going to make a habit of sharing tabloid stories but this one caught my eye in a weird way Just IMAGINE this b… https://t.co/LZwgmf5mNs 4 hours ago Irish Daily Mirror Jacqueline Jossa flashed her abs and tight tummy as she slipped into skintight leggings https://t.co/eV4D6V3qVR 6 hours ago joanne davison RT @MirrorCeleb: Jacqueline Jossa proudly shows her real 12-14 body after fighting off 'plus-size' label https://t.co/bpZqsN3vr0 10 hours ago Mirror Celeb Jac Jossa proudly shows her real 12-14 body after fighting off 'plus-size' label https://t.co/bpZqsNl6PA 10 hours ago Mirror Celeb Jacqueline Jossa proudly shows her real 12-14 body after fighting off 'plus-size' label https://t.co/bpZqsN3vr0 11 hours ago Sasudik RT @MirrorCeleb: Jacqueline Jossa shows her real 12-14 body after fighting off 'plus-size' label https://t.co/bpZqsNl6PA 12 hours ago Mirror Celeb Jacqueline Jossa shows her real 12-14 body after fighting off 'plus-size' label https://t.co/bpZqsNl6PA 12 hours ago πŸ‘œJoanne πŸ› Love the chunky legs and tum jac stays real. Jacqueline Jossa shows off abs in crop top after vowing to get 'fit… https://t.co/3cV4lDUxD1 20 hours ago