Claudia Webbe: Leicester MP charged with harassment

Prime Minister Boris Johnson defends the government's U-turn on wearing face masks in schools in England, during a visit to Castle Rock High School in Coalville, Leicestershire. Pupils will no longer be advised against using face coverings in secondary schools except in lockdown areas such as Leicester and Greater Manchester. Report by Jonesia.
Education Secretary Gavin Williamson explains the government's late change to the advice on the wearing of face masks in schools in England. Pupils will no longer be advised against using face coverings in secondary schools except in lockdown areas such as Leicester and Greater Manchester. Report by Jonesia.
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has addressed the nation this evening in response to Prime Minister Boris Johnson's new coronavirus restrictions. The opposition leader said the second wave was 'not an act of God but a failure of government'. Report by Browna.
Sir Keir Starmer has said Boris Johnson has questions to answer over "breaking international law" by tabling legislation which would breach the Brexit divorce deal brokered with Brussels last year. The Labour Party leader accused the prime minister of either knowing what he signed and mis-selling the withdrawal agreement or not knowing what he signed which "takes us to new levels of incompetence". Report by Blairm.
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer accused the Prime Minister of being “out oftouch” with the experiences of parents with school-age children. He alsosuggested the Government had not done enough to assist struggling firms witheconomic support.
Labour MP Claudia Webbe has said she is “innocent of any wrongdoing” afterbeing charged with harassment. The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) announcedthe charge against the 55-year-old, who represents Leicester East, on Mondayafter being passed a file of evidence by the Metropolitan Police.
