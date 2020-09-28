Lesbian who was gang-raped after being unlawfully deported wins stunning court victory against Home Office
Monday, 28 September 2020 () A lesbian who was unlawfully deported by the Home Office to Uganda where she was subjected to a horrific gang-rape secured a stunning victory in a heated Court of Appeal case Monday morning (28 September). In a battle against Britain’s Home Office, the government department responsible for migration and security, the...
