Poland rejects international criticism over LGBT rights Monday, 28 September 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

Polish leaders have rejected suggestions that LGBT people are deprived of any of their rights in the country. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Moment police arrest peaceful LGBT activists in Warsaw



This was the moment police forces arrested peaceful protest who were supporting LGBT rights in Poland's capital of Warsaw on August 7. Footage shows police swarming on the protesters and using rough.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 01:43 Published on August 11, 2020

Tweets about this