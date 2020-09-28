New wildfires hit wine country near San Francisco

Monday, 28 September 2020 () Northern California’s wine country is on fire again as strong winds fanned flames in the already scorched region, prompting evacuation orders involving more than 50,000 people.
Nearly 80,000 people from Napa and Sonoma counties have been forced to evacuate due to the Glass Fire burning in Wine Country. Some residents had just returned home after being evacuated from earlier wildfires. Andrea Nakano reports. (9/28/20)
Smoke and ash from the wildfires permeate every corner of the Bay Area. This is also home to one of the most renowned wine regions in the world and that’s presenting a tough choice for grape growers...