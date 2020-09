You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Scott Parker 'proud' after Fulham's play-off win



Scott Parker was delighted Fulham’s due diligence on Brentford paid off toearn them a 2-1 victory after extra-time of the Sky Bet Championship play-offfinal and promotion to the Premier League. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:59 Published on August 5, 2020 Parker lauds Fulham's mental toughness



Scott Parker believes Fulham will need to repeat the hard-nosed mental“ingredient” that saw them past Cardiff to beat Brentford and reach thePremier League. Fulham lost 2-1 in the Championship.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:04 Published on July 31, 2020

Related news from verified sources Fulham press conference live: Scott Parker on Aston Villa defeat The West London side lost 3-0 to Dean Smith's visitors at Craven Cottage

Football.london 2 hours ago





Tweets about this