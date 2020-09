You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Tiger King's Carole Baskin Sued For Defamation



A former assistant to Carole Baskin, made famous in the Netflix docu=series "Tiger King," is suing her for defamation. Katie Johnston reports. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 00:35 Published 5 days ago Carole Bakin Premieres on Dancing With the Stars



Carole Baskin of the hit Netflix show Tiger King premiered on the 29th season of Dancing With the Stars this week. During the premiere, the family of Baskin's late husband Don Lewis aired a.. Credit: What's Trending Duration: 04:15 Published 2 weeks ago Trending Now: 'Baskin' In The Spotlight



Last night was "Tiger King" star Carole Baskin's debut on “Dancing with the Stars.” But it was an ad from her former husband’s family demanding justice for whatever happened to him that knocked.. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 00:42 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this