You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Maura Higgins reveals her top tip for Dancing On Ice class of 2021



Former 'Dancing On Ice' contestant Maura Higgins has shared some of her top tips for skating success to the celebrities who will be competing on the rink in 2021. Credit: Bang Media Duration: 01:10 Published 5 days ago Myleene Klass has been confirmed for Dancing On Ice



Myleene Klass is the first contestant confirmed for the 2021 series of 'Dancing On Ice'. Credit: Bang Media Duration: 00:34 Published 1 week ago

Tweets about this