Northern Ireland to inject £29 million into 'cultural recovery'



The Executive also disclosed new support for the beleaguered arts sector.Finance Minister Conor Murphy said: “I am pleased to announce £29 million forcultural recovery.” Theatres, music and other.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:50 Published 5 days ago

Michelle O'Neill on possible 'circuit break' lockdown in Northern Ireland



Michelle O'Neill suggest that the idea of a circuit break lockdown needs to beseriously considered by the Northern Irish executive. She discusses prospectof 'circuit break' lockdown in Northern Ireland.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:38 Published 1 week ago