Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Early end to term so students are home for Christmas

BBC News Tuesday, 29 September 2020 ()
Gavin Williamson says lessons could end early to give students time to self-isolate ahead of Christmas break.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

NeilLimbrick

Neil Limbrick Early end to term so students are home for Christmas - https://t.co/94jL82zRU8 1 minute ago

EducationCol

theEducationCollective Early end to term so students are home for Christmas - https://t.co/JFsI338voK 1 minute ago

ParamaChaudhury

Parama Chaudhury @paulodrinot @GavinWilliamson Don't get me started on this! In the US, where term started in August/early Sept, man… https://t.co/tceSrK1JFM 4 minutes ago

Marplesmarbles

Marplesmarbles Early end to term so students are home for Christmas https://t.co/IyB1hArZgF 8 minutes ago

AliJaneMoore

Alison Moore @danbloom1 @OliverMilne er....do you think if f2f teaching ends 2 weeks early, students will hang around isolating… https://t.co/fggSEsBqeC 9 minutes ago

UCUNorthern

UCU Northern Region RT @bbceducation: Early end to term so students are home for Christmas https://t.co/HxKopm00BO 10 minutes ago

CHEYNESue

イルカショーをボイコットをしよう RT @danbloom1: Breaking from @OliverMilne - University teaching could finish early this term to get students home for Christmas https://t.… 10 minutes ago

danbloom1

Dan Bloom Breaking from @OliverMilne - University teaching could finish early this term to get students home for Christmas https://t.co/Iea8eTYP6i 11 minutes ago