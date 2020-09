Newport County v Newcastle United Tuesday, 29 September 2020 ( 1 day ago )

BBC Local News: Tyne and Wear -- Preview followed by live coverage of Wednesday's EFL Cup game between Newport County and Newcastle United. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Newport County v Newcastle United: Live updates The Exiles take on Premier League outfit Newcastle at Rodney Parade in the Carabao Cup tonight

Wales Online 4 hours ago





Tweets about this