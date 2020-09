You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Premier Inn Owner Warns About Job Losses On The Way



On Tuesday, the owner of Britain's biggest hotel chain unveiled plans to slash up to 6,000 jobs. The cuts come just days before the UK government begins enforcing new restrictions on pubs and.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:34 Published 1 week ago What are the new rules on social gatherings?



The number of people that can attend social gatherings will be slashed to sixin England following a rise in coronavirus cases across the UK. From Monday,people will not be allowed to meet in large.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:17 Published 3 weeks ago

Tweets about this