|
|
|
Wales' local coronavirus lockdowns: What are the rules?
Tuesday, 29 September 2020 ()
BBC Local News: North East Wales -- As the first north Wales counties head into lockdown, how will it affect what you can and can't do?
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
|
|
Caerphilly prepares to go into local lockdown
Shoppers stocked up on food and there were long queues for Covid-19 testing asthe Welsh county borough of Caerphilly prepared to go into local lockdown,following a “significant rise” in coronavirus..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:07Published
|
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this
|