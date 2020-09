Joao Carvalho: Nottingham Forest record signing leaves club on loan Tuesday, 29 September 2020 ( 58 minutes ago )

BBC Local News: Nottingham -- Nottingham Forest's record-signing Joao Carvalho joins Spanish second division side Almeria on a season-long loan. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this