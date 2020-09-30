Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ross Barkley: Aston Villa sign Chelsea midfielder on season-long loan

BBC News Wednesday, 30 September 2020 ()
Aston Villa sign England midfielder Ross Barkley from Chelsea on a season-long loan.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
News video: Barkley deal 'great news' for Aston Villa

Barkley deal 'great news' for Aston Villa 02:50

 The Good Morning Transfers team give their reaction to Aston Villa signing midfielder Ross Barkley on a season-long loan from Chelsea.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Ross Barkley Ross Barkley English association football player

Aston Villa sign Barkley from Chelsea on season-long loan

 Aston Villa sign England midfielder Ross Barkley from Chelsea on a season-long loan.
BBC News

Aston Villa F.C. Aston Villa F.C. Association football club in England

Who showed 'nerves of steel' to make Garth Crooks' team of the week?

 Three players from Leeds and two from Aston Villa, but who else makes Garth Crooks' team of the week?
BBC News

Fulham 0-3 Aston Villa: Clinical Villa brush off sloppy Fulham

 Aston Villa cruise to a comfortable Premier League win as they take advantage of another horrific defensive performance by Fulham.
BBC News

Chelsea F.C. Chelsea F.C. Association football club in London, England

Mourinho sees funny side of Dier's bathroom break as Spurs beat Chelsea [Video]

Mourinho sees funny side of Dier's bathroom break as Spurs beat Chelsea

Midfielder has to answer call of nature before scoring from spot in shoot out win in League Cup

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 03:54Published
Mourinho hails victory over Chelsea in Carabao Cup [Video]

Mourinho hails victory over Chelsea in Carabao Cup

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho speaks with the media after his side's win onpenalties over Chelsea in the Carabao Cup, and on his player Eric Dier's callof nature in the second half. Spurs were restricted to 10 men as Dier made atoilet stop, but after the match ended 1-1 the north London club won 5-4 onpenalties. Mourinho also played down an apparent sideline spat with Chelseaboss Frank Lampard.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:30Published

Eric Dier runs down tunnel: Tottenham defender says 'nature was calling'

 Tottenham's Eric Dier said "nature was calling" when he ran off the pitch in the middle of a Carabao Cup tie against Chelsea.
BBC News

Related videos from verified sources

Villa eye Barkley or Loftus-Cheek [Video]

Villa eye Barkley or Loftus-Cheek

Rob Dorsett brings us up to date with Aston Villa's search for a new midfielder as they eye Ross Barkley or Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:10Published
'Barkley can take pressure off Grealish' [Video]

'Barkley can take pressure off Grealish'

The Good Morning Transfers team analyse Aston Villa's loan move for Chelsea midfielder Ross Barkley and how it can aid Villa captain Jack Grealish.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:11Published
Bilic: Gallagher loan 'basically done' [Video]

Bilic: Gallagher loan 'basically done'

Slaven Bilic says Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher's season-long loan move to West Brom is 'basically done'.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:30Published

Tweets about this