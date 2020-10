Ministers were warned in May that Covid loans could go to organised crime Wednesday, 30 September 2020 ( 6 days ago )

The government bank tasked with overseeing bounce back loans warned ministers as early as May that they were open to fraud and could be used by organised crime. 👓 View full article

