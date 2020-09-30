Global
UK News
>
Love Island Scot Biggs Chris outed for 'fake relationship'
Love Island Scot Biggs Chris outed for 'fake relationship'
Wednesday, 30 September 2020 (
1 week ago
)
Scots makeup artist Lori Matthews posted a series of texts from the Love Island star.
