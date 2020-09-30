Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Scotland’s people have ‘no trust’ in Boris Johnson, Ian Blackford claims

Belfast Telegraph Wednesday, 30 September 2020 ()
The people of Scotland have “no trust” in Boris Johnson or his Government, SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford has claimed.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Keir Starmer challenges Boris Johnson on Covid-19 rule confusion

Keir Starmer challenges Boris Johnson on Covid-19 rule confusion 02:06

 Sir Keir Starmer asked how members of the public are supposed to understandthe rules when Boris Johnson does not understand them himself. Sir Keir toldthe Commons: “One of the major problems, as we’ve seen in the last 24 hours,is widespread confusion about the local restrictions and I don’t...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Boris Johnson fully behind Chancellor's coronavirus support for workers [Video]

Boris Johnson fully behind Chancellor's coronavirus support for workers

Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he is fully behind Chancellor Rishi Sunak'sCovid-19 plan for workers and is hopeful it will mean more people self-isolateif they have symptoms of the virus. Mr..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:48Published
Full Statement: Boris Johnson addresses the nation [Video]

Full Statement: Boris Johnson addresses the nation

Boris Johnson has addressed the nation to reiterate the new restrictions he announced today. The Prime Minister announced that bars and restaurants will now only be able to provide table service, and..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 07:59Published
Boris Johnson addresses the nation [Video]

Boris Johnson addresses the nation

Boris Johnson has addressed the nation to reiterate the new restrictions he announced today. The Prime Minister announced that bars and restaurants will now only be able to provide table service, and..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 02:20Published

Related news from verified sources

SNP leader accuses Boris Johnson of shattering trust with Internal Market Bill

SNP leader accuses Boris Johnson of shattering trust with Internal Market Bill Ian Blackford said the Internal Market Bill to replace EU rules was a Westminster 'power grab'.
Daily Record


Tweets about this