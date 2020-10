You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Health Secretary Matt Hancock announces further restrictions to combat coronavirus in Bolton



Health Secretary Matt Hancock said Covid-19 ‘remains a threat’ as he imposedfurther restrictions in Bolton. The rise in cases in the region is partly dueto socialising by people in their 20s and.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:33 Published on September 8, 2020

Related news from verified sources Coronavirus: Bolton virus measures realigned with wider region BBC Local News: Manchester -- Pubs and restaurants in Bolton will once again be able to welcome customers for table service.

BBC Local News 6 days ago





Tweets about this