Watch Mazda powering ahead with the new MX-30 electric crossover
Wednesday, 30 September 2020 () Japanese marque Mazda has unveiled the enticing details of its forthcoming MX-30 electric car. You can get the details on the prices, specs and performance here, as well as see a video gallery of the new crossover.
The new MX-30 introduces all-electric drive technology to the Mazda range. Called e-Skyactiv, the drive system's combination of electric motor and 35.5kWh lithium-ion battery equips the MX30 with a uniquely smooth, quiet and seamless all-electric driving experience and a range of 200km (WLTP...
The MX-30's ' Human Modern' styling concept and Freestyle centre pillar-less doors break new ground for the beautiful, handcrafted forms of Kodo design. The interior features a floating centre console..