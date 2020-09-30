Watch Mazda powering ahead with the new MX-30 electric crossover

Global  
 

Daily Record Wednesday, 30 September 2020 ()
Watch Mazda powering ahead with the new MX-30 electric crossoverJapanese marque Mazda has unveiled the enticing details of its forthcoming MX-30 electric car. You can get the details on the prices, specs and performance here, as well as see a video gallery of the new crossover.
 The new MX-30 introduces all-electric drive technology to the Mazda range. Called e-Skyactiv, the drive system's combination of electric motor and 35.5kWh lithium-ion battery equips the MX30 with a uniquely smooth, quiet and seamless all-electric driving experience and a range of 200km (WLTP...

