England Women complete West Indies whitewash in truncated final T20 Wednesday, 30 September 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

England Women wrapped up a 5-0 series sweep of the West Indies, edging a five-over thrash to end the international season with a three-wicket win in Derby. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources England’s Ben Stokes to miss remaining Pakistan Tests for family reasons



Ben Stokes will miss England’s final two Tests against Pakistan as he preparesto travel to New Zealand to be with his family. Stokes has played a full partin England’s red-ball team this summer,.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:38 Published on August 9, 2020

Tweets about this