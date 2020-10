Brighton & Hove Albion brushed aside by Manchester United again Wednesday, 30 September 2020 ( 44 minutes ago )

Brighton & Hove Albion 0 Manchester United 3 Albion lost to Manchester United for the second time in five days and for the second time in five days United scored three at the Amex. After the Seagulls again looked just the better team and had chances through League Cup goal specialists Alexis Mac... 👓 View full article