Northern Ireland football chiefs fight to bring the fans back Thursday, 1 October 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Irish FA and NIFL chiefs have been given fresh hope in the fight to get fans back into stadiums following news that 600 supporters will attend Ulster Rugby's match at the Kingspan Stadium tomorrow, however both football authorities are proceeding with extreme caution. Irish FA and NIFL chiefs have been given fresh hope in the fight to get fans back into stadiums following news that 600 supporters will attend Ulster Rugby's match at the Kingspan Stadium tomorrow, however both football authorities are proceeding with extreme caution. 👓 View full article