You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Ambulance chasers have near collision while trying to avoid traffic jam



When traffic is backed up on a highway due to an accident ahead, people get frustrated and panicky about being late. It's understandable that they want to find a way around the lineup. When an.. Credit: Rumble Studio Duration: 00:31 Published on August 6, 2020

Tweets about this Mike Waites RT @OFFICIALWMAS: WMAS launches the first 100% electric emergency ambulance in the UK https://t.co/2TznIK68xc 5 minutes ago Warwickshire Police RT @OFFICIALWMAS: We’ve taken a major step forward in reducing our impact on the environment by launching the first fully electric emergenc… 11 minutes ago Greg Wright A firm in Bradford has built the UK's first all electric emergency ambulance, reports @lizziecmurphy https://t.co/yCzFWOgWyD 26 minutes ago Steve Pitts RT @MichelePaduano: West Midlands Ambulance Service (WMAS) launches the first fully electric emergency ambulance. powered by a 96kW batter… 38 minutes ago Paul We’ve taken a major step forward in reducing our impact on the environment by launching the first fully electric em… https://t.co/hU1OD7VvCJ 1 hour ago