Huge £1m Premium Bonds windfall for Humberside woman
Huge £1m Premium Bonds windfall for Humberside woman
Thursday, 1 October 2020 (
15 hours ago
)
She was one of two £1m winners in the October draw.
Lucky Humberside woman wins £1 million with Premium Bonds
The winning bond number, 222AT412192, is part of a £50,000 holding, with the winning Bond purchased in June 2014
Grimsby Telegraph
11 hours ago
