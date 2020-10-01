Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Stricter Covid rules in Liverpool and north-east England

BBC News Thursday, 1 October 2020 ()
Stricter measures will be introduced in Liverpool, Warrington, Hartlepool and Middlesbrough
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Covid-19 under control, millions of Chinese set to travel during national holiday [Video]

Covid-19 under control, millions of Chinese set to travel during national holiday

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 01:33Published
India's COVID tally crosses 63-lakh mark with 86,821 new cases [Video]

India's COVID tally crosses 63-lakh mark with 86,821 new cases

With a spike of 86,821 new cases, India's COVID-19 tally crossed 63-lakh mark on October 01. In last 24 hours, 86,821 new coronavirus cases and 1,181 deaths have been reported in the country. The total case tally in the nation now stands at 63,12,585 including 9,40,705 active cases, 52,73,202 cured/discharged/migrated and 98,678 deaths. According to Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 7,56,19,781 samples tested up to 30th September, for COVID. Of these, 14,23,052 samples were tested yesterday

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:19Published
Eustice on Corbyn: Everyone makes mistakes [Video]

Eustice on Corbyn: Everyone makes mistakes

George Eustice has said it’s for the police to decide on who gets fined for breaking Covid-19 restrictions. He added “everyone makes mistakes” as both former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn and the Prime Minister's father Stanley Johnson apologise for breaking the rules. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:58Published

SC refuses to entertain plea for fixing accountability of WHO officials over Covid-19

 The Supreme Court Thursday refused to entertain a plea seeking direction to fix accountability of WHO officials for their alleged failure in preventing the..
IndiaTimes

Liverpool Liverpool City and metropolitan borough in England

Covid 19: More restrictions expected in Merseyside

 There are "serious concerns" about managing the virus amid a spike in cases, Liverpool mayor says.
BBC News

Coronavirus: 10pm pub curfew 'dangerous', Liverpool's mayor says

 Joe Anderson says pubs should have staggered closures after crowds gathered in Liverpool.
BBC News
Psychologist jailed for life after bludgeoning his mother to death [Video]

Psychologist jailed for life after bludgeoning his mother to death

A sports psychologist who bludgeoned his mother to death to fund his “shamlifestyle” has been jailed for life. Robert Child, 37, inflicted a “mercilessattack” on his 64-year-old mother Janice as he struck her 31 blows with ahammer as she cowered in the utility room of her home in Woolton, Liverpool,on March 5.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:57Published
Ministers and MPs criticise protesters for targeting printing presses [Video]

Ministers and MPs criticise protesters for targeting printing presses

Protesters from Extinction Rebellion (XR) have blockaded two of NewsCorporation’s major printing presses to stop a range of papers reachingnewsstands on Saturday. More than 100 protesters used vehicles and bamboolock-ons to block roads outside the Newsprinters printing works at Broxbourne,Hertfordshire, and Knowsley, near Liverpool on Friday. By Saturday morning,police said some 63 people had been arrested.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:00Published

Warrington Warrington Place in England


Hartlepool Hartlepool Town in County Durham, England


Middlesbrough Middlesbrough Town in North Yorkshire, England


Related news from verified sources

Gary Neville gives verdict on Liverpool FC’s new signings

 Gary Nevilles says Liverpool FC have made signings that have “signalled intent” to their Premier League title rivals. Liverpool FC won their first Premier...
The Sport Review Also reported by •SoccerNews.comFootball.londonBBC News

Liverpool injury update as trio are ruled out of Villa clash

Liverpool injury update as trio are ruled out of Villa clash Like Villa, Liverpool continue their Carabao Cup adventure on Thursday night when they go toe to toe with Arsenal for the second time in the space of four days
Tamworth Herald Also reported by •Football.london

How we predict Arsenal will line up against Liverpool with no debut for Saliba

 The Arsenal team Mikel Arteta is expected to select for the Carabao Cup fourth round tie away to Liverpool
Football.london


Tweets about this