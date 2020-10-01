Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Gogglebox stars ridicule Ellen DeGeneres’ ‘awkward’ apology: ‘She’s obviously not really sorry’

PinkNews Thursday, 1 October 2020 ()
Gogglebox Australia viewers were left sufficiently unimpressed by Ellen DeGeneres’ season 18 opener, in which she windingly apologised for reports describing her as a boss who harboured a toxic workplace. In the episode on Wednesday evening (30 September), the Gogglebox crew lit into the 62-year-old for the...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Ellen DeGeneres' apology monologue panned by former employees [Video]

Ellen DeGeneres' apology monologue panned by former employees

Ellen DeGeneres' apology during her season premiere's monologue didn't sit well with former employees who accused her of creating a toxic workplace.

Credit: Page Six     Duration: 01:16Published
Ellen DeGeneres staff not happy with season premiere apology [Video]

Ellen DeGeneres staff not happy with season premiere apology

Ellen DeGeneres' apology to her current and former talk show employees has fallen flat as jaded staffers accuse her of using their issues to pump up ratings.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:06Published
Top 10 Times The Ellen Show Went Too Far [Video]

Top 10 Times The Ellen Show Went Too Far

We're still thinking about all the times "The Ellen Show" went too far.

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 09:04Published

Tweets about this