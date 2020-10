Ex-head teacher jailed after murdering estranged wife and lover in 'bloodbath' Thursday, 1 October 2020 ( 46 minutes ago )

Rhys Hancock killed Helen Hancock and Martin Griffiths at the former marital home in Duffield, Derbyshire, before calling police to say "I've just murdered my wife in her bed. Rhys Hancock killed Helen Hancock and Martin Griffiths at the former marital home in Duffield, Derbyshire, before calling police to say "I've just murdered my wife in her bed. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Jharkhand man takes wife to Gwalior on scooter for exam, get return air tickets



A couple from Jharkhand braved rains and bad roads for an examination. Dhananjay Kumar and his wife pregnant Soni Hembram travelled on a two-wheeler from Ganta Tola village in Godda district of.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:59 Published 3 weeks ago

Tweets about this