Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

England squad: Dominic Calvert-Lewin called up but Mason Greenwood and Phil Foden left out

BBC News Thursday, 1 October 2020 ()
Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin is named in the England squad for matches against Wales, Belgium and Denmark but Mason Greenwood and Phil Foden are left out.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
News video: Calvert-Lewin: My dream to play for England

Calvert-Lewin: My dream to play for England 00:24

 Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewis says it would be a dream come true if he was to receive a call-up to the England squad.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Dominic Calvert-Lewin Dominic Calvert-Lewin English footballer

Everton 4-1 West Ham United: Dominic Calvert-Lewin's hat-trick sees the hosts advance into the last eight

 Dominic Calvert-Lewin scores his second hat-trick of the season as Everton book their place in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals.
BBC News

Mason Greenwood Mason Greenwood English association football player

Luton 0-3 Manchester United: Mason Greenwood helps visitors progress

 Substitute Mason Greenwood scores one and assists another as Manchester United beat Championship side Luton to reach the Carabao Cup fourth round.
BBC News
Gareth Southgate puzzled by Phil Foden and Mason Greenwood's actions in Iceland [Video]

Gareth Southgate puzzled by Phil Foden and Mason Greenwood's actions in Iceland

England manager Gareth Southgate says he does not understand how Phil Fodenand Mason Greenwood thought their action in Iceland were acceptable. Southgatewas speaking following the 0-0 draw against Denmark in the Nations League,which the two players watched from home after being stood down from nationalduties.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:51Published
Gary Neville on Greenwood and Foden: Southgate best man to handle player misconduct [Video]

Gary Neville on Greenwood and Foden: Southgate best man to handle player misconduct

Gary Neville has said that Gareth Southgate is the most capable Englandmanager within the past 30 years in regards to dealing with player misconduct.The former England assistant coach's comments came after Mason Greenwood andPhil Foden were dropped from the national team squad following Covid-19breaches.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:36Published
Southgate axes Greenwood and Foden over Coronavirus breach [Video]

Southgate axes Greenwood and Foden over Coronavirus breach

VIDEO SHOWS: ENGLAND MANAGER GARETH SOUTHGATE SPEAKING AT A NEWS CONFERENCE AFTER DROPPING PHIL FODEN AND MASON GREENWOOD / B-ROLL OF ENGLAND TRAINING AND GREENWOOD AND FODEN TRAINING SHOWS: BURTON ON

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 04:41Published

England national football team England national football team Men's association football team representing England

Gareth Southgate responds to Phil Foden and Mason Greenwood Covid-19 breaches [Video]

Gareth Southgate responds to Phil Foden and Mason Greenwood Covid-19 breaches

Gareth Southgate responds to Mason Greenwood and Phil Foden being asked toleave the England squad following a video that shows the two breaking Covid-19restrictions.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:49Published
Gareth Southgate commends players for late victory in 'strange' clash against Iceland [Video]

Gareth Southgate commends players for late victory in 'strange' clash against Iceland

England manager Gareth Southgate has commended his players for winning theirNations League match against Iceland, despite only having 10 men following aKyle Walker dismissal.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:46Published

Phil Foden Phil Foden English association football player

Micah Richards on how Man City star Phil Foden can repair the damage done to his England career.

 BBC pundit Micah Richards says Manchester City forward Phil Foden is doing the right things to make up for his mistakes on England duty.
BBC News
Wolves 1-3 Man City: Press conference with Pep Guardiola [Video]

Wolves 1-3 Man City: Press conference with Pep Guardiola

Post-match press conference with Man City manager Pep Guardiola after hisside's 3-1 victory against Wolves at the Molineux Stadium. City impressed inthe win as Kevin De Bruyne, Phil Foden and Gabriel Jesus struck in theirPremier League opener on Monday.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:39Published

Everton F.C. Everton F.C. Association football club in England

Allan: Everton wait on extent of injury suffered by midfielder

 Everton hope to discover on Thursday the extent of the injury suffered by midfielder Allan during their Carabao Cup win over West Ham.
BBC News

Everton beat Birmingham to reach Women's FA Cup final

 In-form Everton reach the Women's FA Cup final as they put three goals past Birmingham City in Wednesday's semi-final.
BBC News

Women's FA Cup: Everton 2-1 Chelsea - Toffees come from behind to beat WSL champions

 Everton stun Chelsea with a resolute comeback in the Women’s FA Cup at Goodison Park to reach the semi-finals.
BBC News

Denmark Denmark Scandinavian country

World reacts to 'chaotic' Donald Trump / Joe Biden presidential debate

 Head-scratching perplexity about US democracy in Australia and Denmark. Disdain for "chaos" and "insults" between America's presidential contenders in a Chinese..
New Zealand Herald

Will secure global economy: Denmark envoy Svane backs India's view on supply chain diversification

 PM Modi had spoken about the need for alternate and diversified global supply chains at the summit and cited how India, Japan, Australia are coming together for..
DNA

Extradition of Kim Davy discussed in India-Denmark virtual summit

 In 2012, India decided to scale down ties with Denmark after a lower court in the country refused extradition of Kim Davy and govt refused to go for a further..
DNA

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

'Greenwood, Foden likely to miss Oct matches' [Video]

'Greenwood, Foden likely to miss Oct matches'

England's October fixtures will come too soon for Phil Foden and Mason Greenwood, according to reporter Patrick Davidson.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 03:14Published
Foden and Greenwood need support [Video]

Foden and Greenwood need support

Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville are in agreement that there needs to be a level of tolerance towards Phil Foden and Mason Greenwood after their recent coronavirus rule breach.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 06:52Published
'Greenwood, Foden will learn from mistake' [Video]

'Greenwood, Foden will learn from mistake'

Graeme Souness says Mason Greenwood and Phil Foden should not be 'hung out to dry' after breaking coronavirus protocols and being sent home from England's Nations League squad.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:39Published

Related news from verified sources

Denmark allows Nord Stream 2 to operate in its waters

 Work on the project to lay pipelines from Russia to Germany under the Baltic Sea ground to a halt in late 2019 due to US sanctions. Denmark has attached certain...
Deutsche Welle Also reported by •RTTNewsBelfast Telegrapheuronews

It will secure world economy: Denmark backs India on diversification of global supply chains

 Denmark's envoy to India Freddy Svane also talked about the Kim Davy issue, something that India raised during the India-Denmark virtual summit. 
Zee News Also reported by •DNA

Denmark Industrial Confidence Eases Slightly

 Denmark's industrial confidence weakened slightly in September after a strong improvement in the previous month, survey data from Statistics Denmark showed on...
RTTNews Also reported by •Express and Stareuronews

Tweets about this

This_is_Europe

This is Europe During Modi-Frederiksen talks, Indian PM asked for the extradition of Danish activist Niels Holck (aka Kim Peter Da… https://t.co/SngWKMYqvW 2 days ago

RavikanthChavan

ರವಿಕಾಂತ್🇮🇳 RT @TheCurrentAffa: 29th September 2020 #currentaffairs PM Modi and Denmark's PM Frederiksen hold India Denmark Virtual Bilateral Summit 2… 2 days ago

TheCurrentAffa

The Current Affairs 29th September 2020 #currentaffairs PM Modi and Denmark's PM Frederiksen hold India Denmark Virtual Bilateral Summ… https://t.co/gcPE44Il1o 2 days ago

abstain4insta

Ritik pal RT @sidhant: Extradition of Kim Davy discussed in India-Denmark virtual summit https://t.co/REVqSBJnW4 2 days ago

post_asia

Post of Asia 1995 Purulia arms drop key conspirator Kim Davy`s extradition discussed with Denmark: India https://t.co/nzMx2H4HQC 3 days ago

anupblr

Anup 🇮🇳 RT @WIONews: India raises the issue of extradition of Kim Davy, the key accused in the 1995 Purulia arms drops case, with Denmark during th… 3 days ago

RepublicKid619

Prashant RT @Geeta_Mohan: #MEA briefing on India-Denmark virtual bilateral summit. - Indian, Danish Co.s collaborating to avoid #StubbleBurning and… 3 days ago

hasit108

Hasit Anjaria RT @LalithKris: Extradition of Kim Davy discussed in India-Denmark virtual summit. Kim Davy was the key conspirator of 1995 "Purulia arms d… 3 days ago