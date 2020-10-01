|
England squad: Dominic Calvert-Lewin called up but Mason Greenwood and Phil Foden left out
Thursday, 1 October 2020 ()
Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin is named in the England squad for matches against Wales, Belgium and Denmark but Mason Greenwood and Phil Foden are left out.
