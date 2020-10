You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Ashley Banjo doesn't regret powerful Britain's Got Talent routine



'Britain's Got Talent' judge Ashely Banjo insisted he has no regrets about Diversity's powerful Black Lives Matter-inspired routine. Credit: Bang Media Duration: 00:54 Published 3 weeks ago Piers Morgan To Those Who Complained About Diversity's BGT Performance: 'You're The Problem'



Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO Duration: 00:49 Published on September 14, 2020

Tweets about this