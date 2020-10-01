Global  
 

Stricter Covid rules in Liverpool, Warrington, Hartlepool and Middlesbrough

BBC Local News Thursday, 1 October 2020 ()
BBC Local News: Cumbria -- Stricter measures will be introduced in Liverpool, Warrington, Hartlepool and Middlesbrough.
Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Published
News video: New COVID-19 restrictions for N England

New COVID-19 restrictions for N England 04:10

 The Health Secretary has announced tougher coronavirus restrictions for Liverpool, Warrington, Hartlepool and Middlesbrough.

