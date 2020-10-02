Global
One News Page
Trusted News Discovery Since 2008
HOME
WORLD
SPORTS
POLITICS
BUSINESS
PEOPLE
SCITECH
World
Americas
U.S.
Europe
• U.K. •
Asia-Pacific
India
Australia
Africa
Middle East
One News Page
>
UK News
>
Margaret Ferrier MP breaking covid rules defies explanation
COVID-19
Coronavirus Pandemic –
Latest Media Coverage
Margaret Ferrier MP breaking covid rules defies explanation
Friday, 2 October 2020 (
9 minutes ago
)
Record View says Margaret Ferrier should be sacked after breaking self-isolation rules.
👓 View full article
0
shares
Share
Tweet
Save
Post
Send
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Bookmark
In the News 💡
Donald Trump
Hope Hicks
Coronavirus disease 2019
Joe Biden
Google
Facebook
Amazon
Republican Party
Democratic Party
Supreme Court of the United States
Spotlight 🔦
📺
Live
TV
🎥
Movie Reviews
📡
Live
news
COVID 19
Nicki Minaj
Broncos
Sam Darnold
Doc Rivers
Kayleigh McEnany
WORTH WATCHING
McEnany: 'My bad' after saying Barrett is 'Rhodes scholar'
Proud Boys Celebrate on Social Media After Trump Tells Them to ‘Stand By’
Everything Google Announced Wednesday
Boris Johnson departs 10 Downing Street for PMQs