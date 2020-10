You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources New York City Middle, High School Students Head Back To Class For In-Person Learning



As CBS2’s John Dias reported, the city is still marching forward with its plan to get everyone who chose blended learning back into the classroom. But if the numbers continue to trend this way, they.. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 03:05 Published 3 days ago KHSD Board Candidates



Candidates items.[0].image.alt The Kern High School District Board of Trustees voted Monday to postpone the naming of the new high school that will be built in southeast Bakersfield. By: Alex.. Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield Duration: 02:45 Published 4 days ago Kids are saying 'I'm bored' this many times per day during quarantine



The average American parent has heard their child announce "I'm bored" six times per day since the beginning of quarantine, according to new research. They've also dealt with five temper tantrums.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:25 Published 5 days ago

Tweets about this